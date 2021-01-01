NEWS Pete Davidson considering legal action over false marriage claim Newsdesk Share with :





Pete Davidson is considering legal action over a phony press release which stated he was married.



The King of Staten Island star had to call in his attorney on Tuesday to set the record straight after pranksters issued a press release which stated he'd launched a production company Bodega Cats Presents, which he'd founded with his childhood pal Michelle - who was also his wife.



However, his representative has made it clear the news is "completely false", and Davidson is now exploring his legal options.



"Not a word of it is true," the attorney added to the New York Post's Page Six. "Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."



The Saturday Night Live star also hasn't started a production company and reportedly has no idea who issued the press release.



The funnyman previously revealed he was taking a break from the dating scene after a series of failed high-profile romances.



His more recent exes include model Kaia Gerber and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, while he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, following his split from legendary comedian Larry David's daughter Cazzie.