I May Destroy You wins big at Britain's Royal Television Awards

Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You were the big winners at the Royal Television Awards in Britain on Tuesday.
Coel was named Best Actor - Female for her portrayal of Arabella, a woman trying to piece her life back together after a sexual assault, and she also picked up the Writing - Drama prize, while the show was named Best Mini-Series.
The judges described her performance as "nothing short of electrifying" and praised her for being able to bring "the audience into her head, heart and skin."
There were double wins for Mae Martin's series Feel Good and presenter Joe Lycett, while Shaun Parkes picked up the Best Actor - Male honour for Steve McQueen's acclaimed Small Axe series, and Glenda Jackson's return to TV in Elizabeth is Missing landed the Best Single Drama prize.
The main list of RTS Awards winners is as a follows:
Best Actor - Female: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Best Actor - Male: Shaun Parkes (Small Axe)
Breakthrough Award: Mae Martin (Feel Good)
Best Drama Series: In My Skin
Best Mini-Series: I May Destroy You
Best Single Drama: Elizabeth is Missing
Best Soap/Continuing Drama: Casualty
Best Writing - Comedy: Mae Martin and Joe Hampson (Feel Good)
Best Writing - Drama: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Best Comedy Entertainment: The Ranganation
Best Comedy Performance - Female: Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam)
Best Comedy Performance - Male: Youssef Kerkour (Home)
Best Daytime Programme: Loose Women
Best Documentary Series: Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Best Entertainment Series: The Masked Singer
Best Entertainment Performance: Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan (The Big Narstie Show)
Best Formatted Popular Factual: Joe Lycett's Got Your Back
Best History Programme: Damilola: The Boy Next Door
Best Live Event: The Third Day: Autumn
Best Presenter: Joe Lycett
Best Scripted Comedy: The Young Offenders
Best Single Documentary: Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me
Best Arts Programme: Grayson's Art Club
Best Children's Programme: IRL With Team Charlene
Outstanding Achievement Award: Russell T. Davies.