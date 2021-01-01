NEWS I May Destroy You wins big at Britain's Royal Television Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Michaela Coel and her hit drama I May Destroy You were the big winners at the Royal Television Awards in Britain on Tuesday.



Coel was named Best Actor - Female for her portrayal of Arabella, a woman trying to piece her life back together after a sexual assault, and she also picked up the Writing - Drama prize, while the show was named Best Mini-Series.



The judges described her performance as "nothing short of electrifying" and praised her for being able to bring "the audience into her head, heart and skin."



There were double wins for Mae Martin's series Feel Good and presenter Joe Lycett, while Shaun Parkes picked up the Best Actor - Male honour for Steve McQueen's acclaimed Small Axe series, and Glenda Jackson's return to TV in Elizabeth is Missing landed the Best Single Drama prize.



The main list of RTS Awards winners is as a follows:



Best Actor - Female: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Best Actor - Male: Shaun Parkes (Small Axe)

Breakthrough Award: Mae Martin (Feel Good)

Best Drama Series: In My Skin

Best Mini-Series: I May Destroy You

Best Single Drama: Elizabeth is Missing

Best Soap/Continuing Drama: Casualty

Best Writing - Comedy: Mae Martin and Joe Hampson (Feel Good)

Best Writing - Drama: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Best Comedy Entertainment: The Ranganation

Best Comedy Performance - Female: Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam)

Best Comedy Performance - Male: Youssef Kerkour (Home)

Best Daytime Programme: Loose Women

Best Documentary Series: Once Upon a Time in Iraq

Best Entertainment Series: The Masked Singer

Best Entertainment Performance: Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan (The Big Narstie Show)

Best Formatted Popular Factual: Joe Lycett's Got Your Back

Best History Programme: Damilola: The Boy Next Door

Best Live Event: The Third Day: Autumn

Best Presenter: Joe Lycett

Best Scripted Comedy: The Young Offenders

Best Single Documentary: Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me

Best Arts Programme: Grayson's Art Club

Best Children's Programme: IRL With Team Charlene

Outstanding Achievement Award: Russell T. Davies.