Matthew McConaughey launches YouTube channel

Matthew McConaughey is going to share "who I am, what I believe in and what I'm doing" on his newly-launched YouTube channel.



The Dallas Buyers Club star announced on Twitter that he's joined the video-sharing platform, and explained his mission for the channel in a video post.



"McConaughey here, and I want to welcome you to my YouTube channel," he greeted viewers. "It's a destination where I'm going to share who I am, who I'm not, what I believe in, what I don't, what I'm doing, what I'm not doing, along with some approaches to life that I've found useful and constructive along the way."



Urging fans to "subscribe, turn notifications on, and giddy up", he added that he's planning to share "prescriptions in the art of living that have helped me navigate this rodeo we all live in and even a bunch of bumper stickers that I have seen, heard, gathered and stolen along the way over my last 51 years here."



Concluding, Matthew smiled: "With some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time, put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought, with a sip of wine.



"Bring your funny bone, don't be afraid to bend a knee and join me in the chase to be more me, with your chase to be more you!"