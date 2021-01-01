Katharine McPhee named son Rennie to honour dad David Foster's family

New mum Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster have named their son Rennie in tribute to the music mogul's great relatives.

The Smash actress and singer revealed the couple didn't have a definitive name picked out when she went into labour in late February, but when the stars finally met their little boy, the old family name just felt right.

"My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster," she shared in a pre-taped interview for U.S. breakfast show Today with Hoda and Jenna, which will air on Friday.

"We picked Rennie 'cause I'd actually been in labour for a while. We didn't have a name picked out (beforehand)," she continued.

"We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name.

"It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name'," McPhee explained.

Katharine, who turns 37 next week, has since been revelling in every part of motherhood, describing her new role in life as "the sweetest".

"It's just the best," she gushed. "I'm in heaven. It's really been amazing."

The baby is Katharine's first, while 71-year-old David has five adult daughters from previous relationships.

The couple wed in 2019.