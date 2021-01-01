Ryan Reynolds watches The Green Lantern for the first time

Ryan Reynolds marked St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday by tweeting a live commentary of his 2011 film The Green Lantern, which he has watched for the very first time.

Taking advantage of the occasion to enjoy some of his own brand of Aviation gin, Reynolds told his Twitter followers: "With the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin - tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay."

He then posted a recipe to a 'Lantern’s Light' cocktail and noted: "It’s apparently the only f**king movie in existence that’s not streaming anywhere so you're SOL (s**t out of luck) if you want to watch along."

Reynolds, who stars as the titular character in the Martin Campbell directed superhero movie, explained he'd never seen the work in its entirety: "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch."

He added: "(the) protagonist seems reckless but likable".

Highlights of Reynolds' commentary included him exclaiming: "Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!" referring to his wife of eight years, who he met on set, and the reflection: "Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy?"

At one point he mused: "There’s a lot of heavy hitters in the movie. Not always used in the right way... but still... heavy hitters."

Reynolds honoured his fellow cast members throughout the thread, exalting: "Love Stanley Tucci", "Angela Bassett is stunning. Period," and "Godd**n I miss Michael Clarke Duncan."

The actor also posted a snap of the Green Lantern ring, which he kept as a souvenir from the film and wore throughout his viewing.