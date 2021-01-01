NEWS Johnny Depp's libel trial appeal to be considered by lawmakers Newsdesk Share with :





Lawmakers in Britain will consider Johnny Depp's effort to overturn a libel case ruling at the Court of Appeal on Thursday.



The actor is seeking permission to appeal a 2020 verdict after he failed in his bid to win compensation from publishers of The Sun newspaper, following a 2018 article in which he was described as a "wife beater".



Following a three-week trial in London last summer, which featured testimony from Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, High Court judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruled the Pirates of the Caribbean star assaulted the actress on several occasions and put her in "fear for her life".



He also declared The Sun's article was "substantially true".



The actor immediately challenged that ruling, insisting he did not receive a fair trial, and his application for permission to appeal against it will be heard at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, when new evidence, not presented at trial, will also be examined.



It is not clear if Depp or Heard will be in attendance.



The original ruling cost Depp his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts movie. He has been replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.