Drew Barrymore's talk show picked up for second season

Drew Barrymore's syndicated talk show has been picked up for a second season.

The actress' daytime programme, The Drew Barrymore Show, which launched last year, will be back after the summer.

The 50 First Dates star said that she was grateful to have been given the opportunity to front her own talk show, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected. This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us," Drew stated.

Steve LoCascio, the president of CBS Media Ventures, told Deadline it was a "challenge" filming the show during the global health crisis, and they were thrilled to be returning to TV screens later this year.

"Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day," he said.

"The show truly embodies Drew's spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall."