Rachael Leigh Cook settles divorce

Rachael Leigh Cook and her ex-husband, Daniel Gillies, have settled their divorce and agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two young children and four pets.

In new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former couple has agreed to share a bank account, but neither Cook nor Gillies will pay their former partner spousal support.

In an interesting clause, the ex-couple also agreed that "Prior to introducing any romantic partner (a person either party is dating, having a sexual relationship with, or a non-platonic relationship with) to the children, that party shall advise the other party of their intention, the name of the person, and when that party intends to introduce the children to their romantic partner."

The She's All That star and Gillies have also agreed not to make "negative comments" about each other "within hearing distance of the children".

Meanwhile, the actress will keep her property in Redondo Beach, California while the former husband and wife have agreed to sell their joint property in Studio City, California, which is on the market for close to $4.8 million (£3.4 million).

The actress filed for divorce just ahead of the pair's 15th wedding anniversary.

The divorce news drops as Netflix bosses pick up Cook's new gender-switching She's All That revamp, He's All That, starring Addison Rae as a popular high schooler who accepts a challenge to turn a nerdy fellow student into the prom king.