NEWS Tom Hardy's Venom sequel delayed until September Newsdesk Share with :





The release of Tom Hardy's Venom sequel has been delayed once again.



The follow-up to the 2018 movie, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring the British actor as a journalist who has merged with an alien symbiote to become Venom, will now hit cinemas on 17 September, instead of 25 June, according to Deadline.



The outlet reports that the shift occurred after Universal announced they would be moving the eagerly-awaited ninth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, to 25 June.



However, the move has now left Sony's upcoming comedy thriller The Man from Toronto, starring Jason Statham, Kevin Hart, and Woody Harrelson, without a release date, as it was due to hit cinemas on 17 September.



The shift now puts Venom: Let There Be Carnage up against the star-studded murder mystery Death on the Nile, as well as the Universal/Dreamworks Animation sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business, featuring the vocal talents of Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria, and Jeff Goldblum.



The Venom sequel, which also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris, and is directed by Andy Serkis, was previously slated to hit cinemas in October last year, but production was shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.



It was shifted to 25 June, a date that was vacated by Warner Bros.' The Batman, and has now been pushed back once again.