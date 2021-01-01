Phoebe Dynevor cast in The Colour Room

Phoebe Dynevor is to star in 'The Colour Room'.



The 25-year-old actress will play the ceramic artist Clarice Cliff in the Sky original biopic. Clarice worked in Stoke-on Trent during the 1920s and broke the glass ceiling by revolutionising the workplace in the 20th century, all while becoming one of the greatest Art Deco designers.



The 'Bridgerton' star will be joined in the flick by Matthew Goode, David Morrissey, Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox and Luke Norris.



The movie will be directed by Claire McCarthy from a script written by Claire Peate. Production will begin later this month in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham and will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema later this year.



Phoebe said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of 'The Colour Room', especially in the role as one of the nation's most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff.



"It's truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character. The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera."



Sarah Wright, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK and Ireland, said: "Clarice Cliff is one of the most iconic artists of the 20th century – a female pioneer who quite literally broke the mould in the English pottery industry in the 1920s. I can't wait to start this all-British production and bring her incredible true story to life, starring the fabulous Phoebe Dynevor with Matthew Goode and David Morrissey.



"This film will provide a fresh take on Clarice's professional and personal life and it is apt – and I'm hugely proud that this film is written, directed and produced by an all-female team."