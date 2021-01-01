Zack Synder says his Justice League cut will be his only DC movie

Zack Snyder says his version of 'Justice League' is "all you're gonna get" from him in the DC Extended Universe.

The 55-year-old director has returned to the superhero realm to direct the 'Snyder Cut' version of the 'Justice League' but admits that Warner Bros. have "no interest or appetite" for a sequel which means the stories he had planned for characters such as The Flash and Cyborg will not make it to the screen.

Zack - who also directed Superman blockbuster 'Man of Steel' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - said: "Listen, as far as I know, this is all you're gonna get from Zack Snyder's DCEU.

"The reality is I didn't think we'd do this (the 'Snyder Cut' release), but stranger things have happened. Let's put it this way."

Zack did reveal that he is keen to make a movie that explores the death of Batman's sidekick Robin.

In an interview on YouTube channel Jake's Takes, he said: "(DC Comics Chief Creative Officer) Jim Lee and I had talked about – we haven't done it yet – but we have talked about doing a little comic book run about the death of Robin, and kind of telling that story from my sort of reality of that world.

"I've thought a lot about it, and I've thought a lot about how it would work and the mechanics of it and everything, so I know how it happens."

Zack had directed the 2017 'Justice League' movie but quit during the post-production work after the death of his daughter Autumn with post-production handled by Joss Whedon - who directed Marvel Cinematic Universe films 'The Avengers' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

The filmmaker knew that pulling out of the project would be damaging for his career although he simply "didn't care" at the time.

He shared: "I was in such a place of desperation, I didn’t care.

"You know what? Good riddance to 'Justice League.' I was like, 'Guys, really? You’re going to give me a hard time? Let’s go. I’ll fight you right now.'

"I was not in the mood for that kind of thing. I felt like we had done a great job, and the movie was done, even the two-hour-and-20-minute version that the studio had knocked me down to."