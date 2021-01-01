Haley Bennett cast in Borderlands

Haley Bennett has joined the cast of the 'Borderlands' film.

The 33-year-old actress has boarded Eli Roth's video game adaptation as a key to the past of Cate Blanchett's character Lilith.

The rest of a starry cast includes Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jack Black as Claptrap and Florian Munteanu as Krieg.

Haley has previously starred in 'Hillbilly Elegy' and 'The Devil All the Time' and is also slated to feature opposite Peter Dinklage in 'Cyrano'.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig is also producing through Picturestart.

The film's executive producers are Randy Pitchford – who also serves as an executive producer on the video game franchise – and Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Cate and Jack previously worked alongside Eli on the 2018 fantasy movie 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls' – with movie bosses delight that Black will be voicing the role of the sarcastic robot Claptrap.

In a statement, Eli said: "I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth. Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen."

Lionsgate President Nathan Kahane added: "We couldn’t have been more in sync with our filmmakers and casting executives as we approached this role. It’s one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we’ve ever made. Everyone who’s ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We’re thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film – he’ll bring so much to the movie."