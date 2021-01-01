NEWS Kevin Feige shoots down rumour of Chris Evans returning as Captain America Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Feige has shot down rumours suggesting Chris Evans will reprise his Captain America role.



Evans hung up his shield as Steve Rogers and his superhero alter ego after 2019's Avengers: Endgame and has made it clear in subsequent interviews that he was pleased with how his character's storyline concluded, so fans were shocked in January when Deadline reported that he was going to reprise the role in some form in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



The Knives Out star quickly dismissed the report by simply tweeting, "News to me" with a shrugging emoji, and now Feige has weighed in.



"I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself," the Marvel boss told Entertainment Weekly.



Anthony Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson/Falcon was given Captain America's shield at the end of Endgame, added that he has "no idea" because of the level of secrecy surrounding Marvel projects.



"Marvel's so secretive, and it's so ridiculous about what we know and what we don't know," he stated.



Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, also confirmed he didn't "have any intel" on the news, but Evans' presence lives on within the MCU, particularly their upcoming Disney+ show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.



"Anything is possible, right?" he teased. "I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don't know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn't know what to make of it.



"I feel like you can't ever think of the words 'Captain America' without thinking about Chris Evans. He's done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he's always going to have this presence."