Joel McHale spends most of Happily 'half naked'

Joel McHale's kids won't get to see his new movie - because he's not wearing many clothes for most of it.



In Happily, the Ted actor and Kerry Bishe play Tom and Janet, whose friends are jealous of their passionate relationship. When a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, they begin to question the loyalty of their so-called friends.



During an interview on U.S. show Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Community star admitted the content of the comedy-thriller isn't suitable for a family preview with his wife Sarah and their teenage sons Edward and Isaac.



"It's like an episode of The Twilight Zone except with a lot of sex... I'm half naked all the time," Joel joked. "It's about a married couple - they’ve been together for 14 years and they act like they're newlyweds all the time, and their friends hate them for it."



In real life, the funnyman is about to celebrate a huge marriage milestone - he and Sarah will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in July - and he still can't believe his luck.



"It's great that she (Sarah) tolerates me after 25 years," he quipped.