Khloe Kardashian warned she has high chance of miscarriage

Khloe Kardashian began considering surrogacy to expand her family after her doctors warned any pregnancy would be high-risk, as she almost suffered a miscarriage with daughter True.

The reality TV star opened up about her options for having more children in Thursday's final season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, explaining her predicament to her sister Kim, who welcomed her youngest two kids via a surrogate.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera, but they (doctors) said it's like an 80-something per cent chance that I will miscarry (if I fall pregnant)," Khloe said.

"I almost miscarried with True at the beginning," she revealed of her first-born, who turns three next month.

"But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing," she went on.

Khloe added she "most likely... won't be able to carry", and later admitted: "This is all really shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."

However, she was given a confidence boost by mother-of-four Kim, who assured her: "I honestly had the best experience with surrogacy. And I think that you know what giving birth feels like - I always say, if you can do it, it's such an amazing experience. But you'll see, the love that you'll have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, except that there was someone else that was the carrier."

While Khloe is "grateful" to have options available to her, she explained her pregnancy with True, her child with on again off again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was "such a beautiful experience" for her.

"Knowing I might not ever get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful. It breaks my heart," she said.

Khloe has been planning to have another child for some time and recently revealed the eggs she previously had frozen have already been mixed with Tristan's sperm to create embryos as part of their hopes to give True a sibling.