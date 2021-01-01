Hailey Bieber: 'I may wear a facemask in public forever'

Justin Bieber's model wife may never step out without a mask on again, because a face covering upsets the paparazzi.

Hailey Bieber and her husband have been avid mask wearers since the COVID pandemic began a year ago and she said there is a huge benefit to covering up.

"Sometimes it can be a little frustrating, having to breathe my same air and wear this (mask) everywhere," she told Elle, "but one thing I do like is that the paparazzi can't see your face."

Bieber continued: "I’m a young woman, and it’s very weird having all these grown men following you around all the time. I’m still not used to it, and I don’t think I ever should be used to it, because it’s weird and not normal."

She added: "Honestly, I may never stop wearing the mask in public, let’s just put it that way."

Hailey also noted her quality of life has changed drastically since she turned off the public comments that can bounce back to her via Instagram.

"I remember someone telling me that doing so really lowers your engagement," she said, "and I was like: 'I could give a f**k about engagement! People are terrorizing me'."