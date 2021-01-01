NEWS Ringo Starr praises upcoming Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Newsdesk Share with :





Ringo Starr has highly rated Peter Jackson's upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, as it celebrates the 'music and the joy' of the iconic rock band.



Speaking at a Zoom Q&A session to promote his new EP Zoom In, Starr commented that the New Zealand director's film was a much better take on the group than its 1970's predecessor, Michael Lindsay-Hogg's Let It Be.



“I didn’t feel any joy in the original documentary, it was all focused on one moment which went down between two of the lads (McCartney and Harrison),” said Starr.



“The rooftop concert (unannounced Beatles gig from the Apple Corps rooftop in 1969) was also only about seven to eight minutes long," he went on, adding: "With Peter’s, it’s 43 minutes long. It’s about the music and a lot of joy.”

Starr then admitted he had told Jackson how he felt about Lindsay-Hogg's work.



“I had several talks with Peter about how I felt. I thought (Let It Be) was miserable. I said, ‘There was lots of laughter, I was there, we were laughing, we were having fun. We were playing and doing what we do’," he recalled.

The rocker, now 80-years-old, also revealed that Jackson has been giving him sneak previews of the film, which has been edited from over 56 hours of archival footage.



“So Peter kept coming into LA with his iPad and he’d show me sections. He said, ‘Look what I’ve found here’ and he showed us laughing and having fun as a band," Starr shared, recollecting: "There was a lot of joy in making those records, those tracks so I’m certainly looking forward to seeing the whole thing. Even if you saw that little trailer that came out late last year, it’s full of fun.”



The Beatles: Get Back is set to be released in August by Walt Disney Studios.