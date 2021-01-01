Brittany Murphy documentary in development for HBO Max

An "in-depth and intimate" documentary about Brittany Murphy's life and death is being developed for HBO Max.

The Untitled Brittany Murphy project from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions will chronicle the star's career and explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death over a decade ago. It will also feature new interviews with those closest to the Clueless star.

"Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story," HBO Max executive vice president Jennifer O'Connell tells Deadline.

"Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation."

Murphy died aged 32 on 20 December 2009, after collapsing at her Hollywood Hills home.

Her death was ruled accidental and determined to have been caused by a combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and drug intake, but fans still feel there's more to her death than the coroner at the time uncovered.

Murphy's widow, Simon Monjack, died just months later, and severe anaemia and acute pneumonia were also named as causes of his death.

Cynthia Hill, who will direct the new project, says, "I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death.

"I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths."

Murphy’s death was also the subject of the documentary Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, which first aired last year.