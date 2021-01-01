Woman falsely claiming to be Pete Davidson's wife arrested at his New York home

A woman who falsely claimed she was comedian Pete Davidson's wife has been arrested in New York after walking into the star's home.

Michelle Mootreddy was taken into police custody on Thursday after entering Davidson's Staten Island pad.

One of the Davidson's relatives called the police to alert them of the situation, as the Saturday Night Live star wasn't home at the time.

Mootreddy reportedly knocked on the door of his property, then Davidson's mother asked her to leave. New York Post sources claim she then walked around the side of the house and entered through the back door.

Mootreddy has been charged with two counts of stalking and criminal trespassing, as well as two violations - including one for harassment.

The woman claimed she and Davidson had wed in a press release she posted on Tuesday, but his representatives insisted he had no idea who she was.

A spokesman for Davidson has yet to comment on Thursday's drama.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old funnyman revealed he was considering taking legal action over the false claims.

The King of Staten Island star called his attorney on Tuesday to set the record straight after the fake press release claimed he'd launched a production company Bodega Cats Presents, which he'd founded with his childhood pal Michelle – who was also his wife.

"Not a word of it is true," his attorney told the New York Post's Page Six. "Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."