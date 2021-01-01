Andy Garcia to star in Father of the Bride reboot

Andy Garcia has signed on to star in the upcoming reboot of Father of the Bride.

It was announced last year that Warner Bros. were giving the comedy franchise, about a man trying to cope with preparations for his daughter's upcoming wedding, a Latinx revamp, and the lead was announced on Thursday.

In a statement to multiple outlets, the Cuba-born American actor said he was excited to show off his culture and heritage on screen.

"I'm very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story," he said. "I commend Warner Bros. for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created."

The Ocean's Eleven star will also serves an executive producer alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment.

Like previous iterations of Father of the Bride, the remake will focus on the father of a soon-to-be bride coming to terms with his daughter's nuptials, however, this time around, it will be told through the relationships in a big, sprawling Cuban-American family.

According to Deadline, this version will be more of a romantic comedy than the others, and will be more in the vein of the 1950s movies starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor than the '90s films starring Steve Martin.

Mexican director Gaz Alazraki has been tapped to direct the remake from a script by Matt Lopez.