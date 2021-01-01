Hilary Duff: 'I think I'm having a boy'

Pregnant Hilary Duff has an inkling she's going to have a baby boy.

The Younger star is expecting her third child - her second with husband Matthew Koma - and opened up about her thoughts on the tot's gender during an interview on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

Referring to her newly-dyed hair, Hilary joked: "I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don’t!"

She added: "I’m actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it. But then I don’t know, in my mind I’m like, 'Maybe she’s my only little princess and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'

“Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger that’s like, ‘What are you having?’ They’re like, ‘We call girl'."

While Hilary believes she's having a baby boy, she's not 100 per cent convinced - an inkling she admits made her feel "guilty" for a long time.

"Honestly, I’m just saying boy. I really don’t have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time,” she said. "I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’ I don’t know, and now I’m okay with just not knowing. But I think it’s a boy."

Hilary is mother to two-year-old daughter Banks with Matthew and also has son Luca, eight, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.