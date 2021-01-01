NEWS Matthew McConaughey 'dumbfounded' by Texas Governor's face mask decision Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey is urging his fellow Texans to ignore Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift the face mask mandate in the state.



The Dallas Buyers Club actor admitted he was "dumbfounded" by Abbott's decision last week, and told CBS This Morning people should continue to mask up until Covid-19 is eradicated.



"I understand, 'Go back to work'," the Oscar winner said. "What I did not understand was, 'Pull the mask mandate'. We're on our way to seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The mask is just this minor inconvenience.



"I just want to remind - not only Texans but - everybody out there it's not the mask we're afraid of. C'mon. It's the word 'mandate'. Let's not let the word 'mandate' get in the way of the practical use of this little tool called a mask.



"It's just a small inconvenience today for more freedom tomorrow. So now it's our choice. If you have the choice, keep masking up. It's proven to help. We don't have much longer in this. We'll get through this."



McConaughey also confirmed reports he's considering challenging Republican Abbott for Texas' top job in 2022.



"As I've said before, I'm giving it consideration. I'd be a fool not to," he added. "It's a very honourable thing to consider what that position would mean. What would it mean for me? What would it mean for the people of Texas? As I've said before and I'll say again right now, I have to decide, for me, what is my category where I can be most useful in life from here?"