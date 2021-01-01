NEWS Mark Ruffalo almost quit 13 Going on 30 over dance sequence Newsdesk Share with :





Mark Ruffalo "almost dropped out" of hit comedy 13 Going on 30 after struggling to keep up in dance rehearsals, according to co-star Jennifer Garner.



The Avengers star felt out of his depth as he began learning the iconic choreography to Michael Jackson's pop classic Thriller with Garner and Judy Greer for one fun sequence in the 2004 movie, and he was so frustrated with himself, he came close to quitting altogether.



"We started to learn the dance," Garner recalled in a video for The Skimm. "Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much he almost dropped out!"



Luckily, Ruffalo stuck it out and the film, about a 13-year-old girl who becomes a 30-year-old overnight after making a birthday wish, has since become a fan favourite.



Garner and Ruffalo have since reunited onscreen for the upcoming time-travel movie The Adam Project, in which they play the married parents of Ryan Reynolds' titular character.



She recently gushed about working with Ruffalo again, telling breakfast show Good Morning America, "It was wonderful. We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously there's just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship."