Zack Snyder: 'Warner Bros. hasn't expressed any interest in making more movies with me'

Zack Snyder has hinted his working relationship with Warner Bros. may be over as studio officials haven't expressed "any interest" in making more movies with him.



The Man of Steel filmmaker has worked with Warner Bros. since he made the epic action movie 300 back in 2006, but his next project, zombie movie Army of the Dead, signals a shift away from that partnership as he made it for Netflix.



During an interview with Deadline, he was asked if he plans to make any more DC films for Warner Bros. and he admitted they had nothing in the pipeline.



"I just finished this really awesome movie for Netflix called Army of the Dead," he said. "We had an amazing experience with (Netflix), I'm trying to write them another movie, and I have two animated series I'm doing with them, and I also have a German-language prequel to Army that we did. So, we're really like trying to stay on that franchise, the Army franchise...



"I'm just having a great time shooting these movies right now. So, I don't know. Warner Bros. hasn't really expressed any interest in making more movies with me, and that's 100 per cent fine. I understand."



Snyder previously told Entertainment Weekly that he pitched Army of the Dead to the studio years ago but they didn't want to "spend that kind of money on a zombie movie, or just didn't take it that seriously" so it fizzled out, however, when he brought up the idea during a meeting at Netflix, they jumped on the concept immediately.



The filmmaker left the production of 2017 Warner Bros. movie Justice League following the death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon, although a recent Vanity Fair profile revealed creative differences between Snyder and the studio before the tragedy happened. After an intense fan campaign for Snyder's cut of the superhero movie to be released, his four-hour version came out this week.