Kris Jenner breaks silence on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

Kris Jenner has broken her silence on daughter Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West and admitted the goal was to keep their kids happy.



It was revealed last month that Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye after more than six years together. Since then, the family has kept quiet about the news, but Kris appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show ahead of the premiere of the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Thursday night and couldn't avoid questions about the break-up.



Asked how Kim is coping, Kris replied: "I think it's always going to be hard anytime... you know, there's a lot of kids. The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much - so all I want is for those two kids to be happy... And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal.



"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another and that everyone's OK. That's what you want as a mum."



Kim and Kanye are parents to North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and 22-month-old Psalm.



Kris also revealed that she's unsure whether or not the finale of the final season will address the breakdown of Kim's marriage, adding: "I don't know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven't even seen the first show yet. I'm sure they're putting some final touches.



"But I think it's just a private time for them," she concluded. "Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time... When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."



Caitlyn Jenner also spoke to Access Hollywood ahead of the show's premiere and insisted she won't be addressing the split.



"I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye," she said. "I have a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best. As far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine."