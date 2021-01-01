NEWS Sharon Stone: 'Movie producer suggested I sleep with co-star to improve onscreen chemistry' Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Stone has slammed an unnamed movie producer who allegedly suggested she should sleep with her co-star to improve their onscreen chemistry.



The Basic Instinct actress details several incidents of sexual harassment in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, including her run-in with the executive who allegedly asked her to sleep with the film's leading man.



In an excerpt published by Vanity Fair, the star recounts how she "had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open".



"He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f**k my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry," she alleges.



The actress goes on to reveal how he claimed "he made love to Ava Gardner on-screen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause."



Despite having actor approval in her contracts, Stone claimed movie producers repeatedly overlooked the stipulation to "cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes."



According to Stone, the producer in question insisted on casting this actor, even "when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test... Now you think if I f**k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed.



"I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f**k him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so."



Ultimately, the star didn't take the producer up on his suggestion, "but (the actor) did make a few haphazard passes at me in the upcoming weeks, I'm sure spurred on by this genius."



Stone, whose memoir is released on 30 March, has yet to name the actor or producer in question.