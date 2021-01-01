Kate Beckinsale pens emotional tribute to late father

Kate Beckinsale shared a moving tribute to her late father, Richard Beckinsale, 42 years after his death.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share snaps, newspaper clippings and an art mural of the late actor to mark the anniversary of his passing.

Reflecting on her loss, the Emma star shared a note about her dad, known for his role as Lennie Godber in Porridge, who died in his sleep of a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease in 1979. He was 31 years of age.

"March 19th, 1979. And we were never the same again," Beckinsale wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who has kept him alive in our hearts and on our lips. And love to everyone missing a shining, special person of their own," she added.

Kate, who was just five years old when Richard died, also admitted how much she wanted to see her mother, English actor Judy Loe, in that moment, adding: "I wish I was with my mum today xxx."

The star was inundated with messages of support in the comments section including from comedian and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar who said: "Remember that day clearly but also have remembered & been grateful ever since for his legacy of creating brilliant lasting work and also for creating you, such a top loving friend x."