Anthony Mackie working on hometown theatre group

Anthony Mackie is developing his own community-based theatre group for his hometown in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Avengers: Endgame star began his career in the theatre, and now he's returning to his stage roots to bring people together in his beloved city with a production company modelled on the non-profit Off-Broadway project co-founded by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in New York.

Mackie began putting plans together for the new venture after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of his hopes to return to the theatre.

"I was supposed to do a play this year but COVID took care of that!" Mackie laughed to his friend and Life is Short podcast host Justin Long.

"Now what I'm looking at doing is getting a group of friends together here in New Orleans and putting on a play," he shared, adding: "I wanna do something like in New York, Philip Seymour Hoffman had the LAByrinth Theater Company. I wanna do something like the LAByrinth but in New Orleans, do a community-based theatre programme where you have regular people and actors coming together to do a show, and you have the kids programmes along with that, so they sort of work in cohesion together."

Mackie said his dream was slowly becoming a reality.

"That's what we're working on now, just picking the (first) play and getting the people together," he revealed.