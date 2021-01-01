Pete Davidson wins protection against house intruder

The woman who announced she was Pete Davidson's wife, days before showing up at his Staten Island, New York home, has been ordered to stay away from the comedian.

Pete has been granted a protection order against Michelle Mootreddy, who walked into his pad and sat down at the kitchen table.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mootreddy was ordered to stay away from Davidson and three other people who live with him - and she's barred from contacting them or showing up at their places of work.

She was taken into police custody on Thursday and was arraigned on Friday. She has been charged with burglary in the second and third degree, both felonies, as well as two misdemeanour counts of stalking, two misdemeanour counts of criminal trespass, and harassment.

Earlier this week, Pete's representatives shot down reports he and Mootreddy were husband and wife, as per a press release she released on Tuesday. They insisted the comedian doesn't even know the woman.