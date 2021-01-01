Claire Holt 'annoyed' with new mum Emily Ratajkowski's flat stomach photo

A new celebrity beef is brewing between actress Claire Holt and Emily Ratajkowski over post-baby photos the model has posted of herself online.

The Vampire Diaries star found the shots of Emily showing off her flat stomach just 11 days after giving birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, "annoying", and she took to Instagram to vent her thoughts over the weekend.

In a post shared with her 6.3 million followers, Holt wrote: "I try not to be the Grinch on here, but I really wanna say something cos it's annoying me."

She fumed: "If you post a picture of your completely flat stomach 10 days after having a baby and call that body positivity, to me that's the same as posting a picture of the millions of dollars in your bank account and calling that success positivity."

The actress noted: "It might be true, but it makes other people feel s**tty about themselves, and it's not normal, and you're an outlier, and you're lucky."

Suggesting: "So maybe don't show that part?" Holt asked: "Can we just use Instagram to try and make people feel included and not feel s**t about themselves?"

Holt, who welcomed her second child in September, also shared a photo of herself two weeks after giving birth.