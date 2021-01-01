NEWS Police arrest man taking shower at Johnny Depp's home Newsdesk Share with :





Police arrested a homeless man who entered Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills home on Thursday and took a shower.



A neighbour called the cops when he spotted the intruder in his backyard.



When confronted, the man hopped over a fence into Depp's yard, prompting a second call to police from the actor's security team.



Law enforcement sources told TMZ the man found a way into the home and when cops arrived, they allegedly found him taking a shower in one of Depp's bathrooms. He had reportedly also made himself a drink.



The man was arrested and booked for felony vandalism.



Depp has not commented on the incident but it is not the first time an intruder has found his way into the star's pad this year - in January, cops arrested a female intruder on suspicion of burglary.



Meanwhile, New York police also arrested an intruder at comedian Pete Davidson's home last week.



The woman, who announced she was Davidson's wife, days before showing up at his Staten Island, New York home, has been ordered to stay away from the comedian.



Pete has been granted a protection order against Michelle Mootreddy, who walked into his house and sat down at the kitchen table.