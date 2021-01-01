NEWS Chris Columbus confirms Mrs. Doubtfire offcuts R-rated not NC-17 Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Columbus has shut down rumours of an NC-17 rated version of Mrs. Doubtfire, but confirmed there are several unreleased cuts of the 1993 hit comedy including a more indecent edit.



Responding to Twitter speculation that alternative PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film exist, the director said although star Robin Williams did multiple takes which included indecorous material, there is no NC-17-rated version of the film.



"The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he'll do one or two, three scripted takes. And then he would say, 'Then let me play.' And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember," Columbus told Entertainment Weekly.



"(Williams) would sometimes go into territory that wouldn't be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film. I only (previously) used the phrase NC-17 as a joke," the filmmaker went on, explaining: "There could be no NC-17 version of the movie."



Admitting that Williams, who played the movie's titular cross-dressing nanny, did record enough footage to make "three or four versions of the film," Columbus added the only way he'd consider unearthing the clips would be for a documentary.



"I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version," he shared, noting: "The problem is, I don't recall most of it. I only know what's in the movie at this point because it's been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material."