Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg used therapy tools to grow closer during Covid-19

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg used their Covid-19 lockdown time to rediscover old therapy tools to bring them closer.

The couple has been married since 2014, and felt the need for a relationship makeover during the forced downtime.

"Like any couple, I'm not going to pretend like, it's all fairytales," The Masked Singer judge tells Live with Kelly and Ryan, "but our fairytales, fortunately, always had kind of good endings, even with the bumps.

"We came in with a really good tool box in our marriage - you know, enough therapy for both of us for a lifetime, but we used those tools (during lockdown) during those bumps."

Jenny says spending so much quality time together during the lockdown period helped them gain a new appreciation for each other.

"And because of that we leaned into each other and became closer to one another," she smiled.

Donnie said in a 2019 interview that his marriage to Jenny has improved every year they spend together.

"It gets better and better every day!" he said. "This was a forever thing for us and we're fully committed to the relationship. We work at it all the time."