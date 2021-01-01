Adam Lambert auditioned for A Star is Born - as Lady Gaga's Latino pal

Adam Lambert auditioned for the role of Lady Gaga's gay pal in A Star is Born even though he knew he wasn't right for the part.

Keen to be part of Bradley Cooper's movie, the singer agreed to test for the role of Ramon, even though he wasn't Latino.

"It was so funny to me, because they told me about it and they were like, 'She’s going to have, like, a gay best friend', and I was like, 'OK, that could be cute'," Adam said during an appearance on the latest episode of podcast Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity, "and then I got the script and it was like... He was a Latin American character, like he was a Latino character."

Adam admits once he had read the script he started to have major doubts about his suitability for the role.

"His name was Latino, a lot of the slang that he was using (was Latin). He was calling her (Gaga's character) 'Mami' and all this stuff, and I was like, 'Now how is this gonna work? Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part,'" he laughingly recalled.

The part eventually went to Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos.

The Queen frontman also revealed he has paired up with "amazing songwriters" to bring a dream production to theatres.

"I'm approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it’s still a musical," Adam explained. "I can’t say too much right now because we haven’t really announced what it is or how it’s going to be, but I’m collaborating with some great people, I can tell you that.

"It definitely is rock 'n' roll, though! Musically, it’s pretty diverse, but it’s the life story of an actual person and it’s not me! And the majority of the story takes place in the 70s."