Tiger Woods didn't brake before car crash

Tiger Woods didn't brake before his car crash last month, investigators have concluded.



The golfer lost control of his Hyundai sports utility vehicle and smashed into trees during an early morning drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. He had to be cut out of the car and rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on his right leg after suffering serious injuries.



After almost a month in the hospital, he went home last week, and now police investigators have examined all aspects of the crash, checking out multiple surveillance videos, the car's black box, and the crash site.



They have determined there was no other car involved and Woods appears to have left the road without braking - and without taking his foot off the accelerator pedal.



Woods told police he had no recollection of the accident.



Los Angeles Sheriff's Department officials insist there was no evidence of impaired driving or alcohol use.

Last week, Tiger paid tribute to the medical team who worked on him and thanked fans for their ongoing support.



"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery...," Tiger said in a statement. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.



"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."