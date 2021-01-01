NEWS Daniel Radcliffe joins Sandra Bullock for The Lost City of D Newsdesk Share with :





Daniel Radcliffe has signed up to join Sandra Bullock for The Lost City of D.



The Harry Potter star will play the villain in the upcoming romantic action-adventure comedy, which also stars Channing Tatum as Bullock's on-screen love interest, according to Deadline.



The Oscar-winning actress will also produce the flick, with Adam and Aaron Nee serving as directors and co-writing the script with Dana Fox.



The Lost City of D follows a reclusive romance novelist, played by Bullock, who is annoyed when she's stuck on a book tour with her new novel's handsome cover model, portrayed by Tatum. However, they're both whisked off into a whirlwind jungle adventure after an attempted kidnapping, proving to the novelist that life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her fictional stories.



Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are also on board, but details of their characters are not yet known.



News of the project was announced in October last year, with Bullock's The Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds loosely attached to play the role that was eventually offered to Tatum.



According to The Wrap, The Lost City of D is inspired by the 1984 classic adventure rom-com Romancing the Stone, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.



Radcliffe has carved out a successful Hollywood career after shooting to worldwide fame playing the titular teenage wizard in all eight of the Harry Potter films.



He was last seen on the big screen in Guns Akimbo, and voiced the character Rex Dasher in Playmobil: The Movie in 2019, while his hit U.S. comedy show Miracle Workers has just been renewed for a third season.