NEWS Sharon Stone gets first Covid-19 vaccine Newsdesk Share with :





Sharon Stone has received her first Covid-19 vaccine.



The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram to share a picture of herself getting the injection while sat outside, and wrote: "Got my first vaccine. Come to @coreresponse / Carbon Health. It was easy to get an appointment."

The 63-year-old actress was seen sitting in a chair and smiling beneath a face mask as a healthcare worker jabbed her in the left arm.



Sharon's vaccination comes after both her grandmother and godmother lost their lives to the coronavirus, while her sister Kelly and brother-in-law, Bruce, were hospitalised last summer, after being left "fighting for their lives" after contracting Covid-19.



They eventually tested negative for the virus last September and are now battling to return to full health.



When her sister was hospitalised back in August, Sharon took aim at people for not wearing masks in an emotional Instagram post.



"My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has Covid-19," she wrote. "This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it's 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please."