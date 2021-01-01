Ana de Armas appears to shoot down Ben Affleck reconciliation rumours after heart necklace riddle

Ana de Armas appeared to shoot down rumours she's reconciled with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, after sparking speculation by sporting a heart necklace she last wore when they dated.

The Knives Out star found herself at the centre of the reunion reports on Sunday, after sharing an Instagram Story in which she wore the distinctive gold necklace.

Fans immediately started wondering whether she and Ben, who split in January, were giving their romance another try, as she donned it a lot while dating the Batman star. Ben had also been pictured wearing the matching necklace several times during their relationship.

However, without directly addressing the speculation, Ana returned to the social media site to apparently respond to the rumours, as she shared several "no", "nope" and "I don’t think so" GIFs.

A source told People at the time of their split that the break-up was "completely amicable", but had been decided by Ana due to her and father-of-three Ben being at "different points in their lives".