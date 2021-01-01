NEWS Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Promising Young Woman land film honours at WGA Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Promising Young Woman won the top film screenplay prizes at this year's Writers Guild of America Awards on Sunday.



The Borat sequel beat the likes of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, News of the World, One Night in Miami, and The White Tiger to win the Adapted Screenplay prize, and in a virtual acceptance speech, Sacha Baron Cohen made a joke acknowledging the eight other writers who worked on the film and the headline-grabbing scene with then-U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.



"I can't help but think that we won it because 60 per cent of the Writers Guild worked on this movie," he quipped, reports Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. "A film like this is extremely hard to write, partly because it stars real people whose behaviour is completely unpredictable. Well, apart, of course, for Rudy Giuliani, who did everything we hoped for."



Promising Young Woman won the Original Screenplay prize, beating Judas and the Black Messiah, Palm Springs, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.



"I wish I could be in the room and see everyone in person. As it is, I will say thank from my bleak writers room in England," writer/director Emerald Fennell said in her acceptance speech. "It's such a big deal to me that I'm a member of this organisation."



The screenplays for both Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm are also nominated for the 2021 Oscars.



Elsewhere, The Dissident, about the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, won the Documentary Screenplay category, Jason Sudeikis' hit TV show Ted Lasso picked up the New Series and Comedy Series prizes, The Crown grabbed the Drama Series honour, and The Great, starring Elle Fanning, scored the Episodic Comedy award, while Mrs. America and The Queen's Gambit landed gongs for Original and Adapted Long Form TV series.