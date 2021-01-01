NEWS Khloe Kardashian and Jenna Dewan lead congratulations for new mum Jen Atkin Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian, Jenna Dewan and Ashley Tisdale have offered up their congratulations to celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin following the birth of her son River.



Atkin - who has an impressive celebrity client base including the Kardashian/Jenner family - took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she and her husband Mike Rosenthal had welcomed their first child via surrogate on 5 March.



Alongside snaps of her and Mike with their new addition, Jen wrote: "We are so in love with this little man. To keep our quiet peaceful love bubble at home (aka NO barking at the door) we're asking in lieu of gifts please please visit our donation link (in my bio) in River's name. We truly don't need a thing (our parents have been waiting for this day for so long they bought it all).



"Help us and @baby2baby provide children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. we love you guys and are editing our Surrogate Journey video in btwn feedings (sic)."



Khloe was among the first to comment, writing, "Congratulations my boo bear!!!!!!!!! I love you!!!! I love River!!!! I'm so happy for you!!!!!!!!" while Jenna added, "Yayyyyyy!! You are loved baby River."



And Ashley, who is due to welcome a daughter into the world any day now, wrote: "Omg CONGRATS!!!"



Lily Collins, Kendall Jenner, Channing Tatum, Kaley Cuoco, Shay Mitchell, and Leona Lewis also commented on the post.