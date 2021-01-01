Forest Whitaker to star in Havoc

Forest Whitaker has joined the last of ‘Havoc’.

The 59-year-old actor will star alongside Tom Hardy in the upcoming Netflix crime drama film, which hails from writer, director, and producer Gareth Evans as the first production under his new exclusive multi-year deal to produce and direct films for the streamer.

‘Havoc’ sees a bruised detective fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal goes wrong.

Tom’s casting was announced in February when plans for the movie were made public, and it was reported at the time he would also be producing alongside Gareth, Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian.

Gareth and the streaming giant had been working on a deal for the project for a long time and were keen to land Tom in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Tom recently played notorious gangster Al Capone in the biographical drama 'Capone' and director Josh Trank said he was wowed by the star's ability to switch between portraying Capone and being himself.

The filmmaker said: "It's an interesting thing ... I think because of Tom's acting style on screen, it would ... you'd assume that he's a method actor. But he's the opposite in every way.

"He's not a method actor - he can very much just turn it on and turn it off in a way that is pretty surreal and remarkable to see him do.

"He has this control over every cell in his body. Every muscle in his body, he can contort and change, and he can morph himself physically into something else.

"And then he can just go back to himself right away."