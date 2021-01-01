Portia de Rossi recovering from appendicitis surgery

Portia de Rossi is recovering from emergency surgery following a bout with appendicitis.

The Scandal star, who is married to talk show titan Ellen DeGeneres, had to seek medical treatment for the condition, which causes the inflammation of the appendix lining, late on Friday after the pain became too much to bear.

A source told People.com, "Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and she had surgery."

The source added that de Rossi is "now resting at home and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good now."

A representative for the couple confirmed to People that the Ally McBeal star is now back at their California home and "doing well".

The Australian actress, 48, has been married to The Ellen DeGeneres Show host since 2008.