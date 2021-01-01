Bebe Rexha defends Kylie Jenner over GoFundMe donation

Bebe Rexha has come to Kylie Jenner's defence after trolls targeted the reality TV star for making a $5,000 (£3,600) donation to a GoFundMe campaign set up to raise cash for an injured makeup artist.

Critics felt Kylie, who is one of the world's richest celebrities, should offer up more to aid Samuel Rauda's recovery after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Rauda was taken to the hospital on 13 March after he was involved in a traffic accident.

Kylie has since explained her donation, noting that Rauda is no longer her makeup artist and insisting she doesn't have a "personal relationship" with him.

"I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest," she said.

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam‘s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam," she went on.

"After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6K so I (donated) 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate," Kylie recalled.

"I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam," she remarked.

Now Rexha has chimed in, commenting that she felt compelled to speak out on Kylie's behalf even though she has never met Jenner.

"This is not her friend, it’s not her makeup artist," the pop star wrote in a social media post, adding: "She posted this to help her friend who is his friend. And she gave 5k to someone who she prob (probably) met only once. Y'all are bored."