Michael Keaton not yet signed with The Flash due to COVID concerns

Michael Keaton is currently non-committal about reprising Batman for The Flash as he wants to feel assured about filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chatting with Deadline, the 69-year-old said that although it has been reported that both he and Ben Affleck will portray the Dark Knight in the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster, he has not yet sealed the deal.

"It’s Covid," Keaton explained when asked about his hesitancy.



"I’m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything," he went on.



"That will determine everything, and so that’s why I’m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the Covid thing has got me really concerned. So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk," the actor said.



Despite playing roles including Batman in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, as well as the antagonistic Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton also admitted he had little in-depth knowledge of the DC and Marvel universes.



"My knowledge of the lore of all these superhero lore comic book and culture is extremely limited, not for any reason except that it’s just limited," he confessed, adding: "I thought, this’ll be fun. It fits into my life, and schedule."



However, the star did share his interest the character's appeal, remarking: "(The Vulture) fit an element of dissatisfaction in the culture of the overlooked, especially among men. They feel like, hey, what about me? That whole anger thing."