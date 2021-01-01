NEWS Keanu Reeves to star in new movie based on his own comic book Newsdesk Share with :





Keanu Reeves has signed up to star in a new movie that is based on his own comic book.



The 56-year-old will produce and star in an adaptation of his comic book BRZRKR, and will also lend his vocal talents to an anime spin-off show based on the story, multiple outlets report.



Netflix has secured the rights to the BOOM! Studios-published comic book, which was released on 3 March and has already sold over 615,000 copies, with 11 more issues set to follow.



BRZRKR is based on an original idea by The Matrix star, co-written by him and Matt Kindt, with illustrations by Ron Garney.



The story follows an immortal half-mortal and half-god warrior, known only as B, who is cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for more than 80,000 years, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.



And in exchange, B will finally be given the truth about his existence, and how to end it.



It's been a busy 12 months for Reeves, who has recently completed production on the highly-anticipated The Matrix 4, which will be released in December.



He is also set to begin production on John Wick 4 later this spring.