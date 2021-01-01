Vin Diesel's son to play child version of his dad in Fast and Furious 9 - report

Vin Diesel's ten-year-old son Vincent Sinclair is reportedly joining the Fast and Furious family.

According to editors at TMZ, Vincent will be joining the cast of Fast and Furious 9, where he'll play a younger version of character Dominic Toretto, who is played by his father.

Vincent, whose mother is Vin's partner Paloma Jimenez, reportedly filmed his scenes in late 2019 when he was nine and was paid $1,005 (£726) a day.

A younger Dominic was previously seen in Furious 7, with the character played in the 2015 film by actor Alex McGee.

The youngster will make his debut in the new film, which will be released on 25 June, after multiple delays because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Last Thursday Vin took to Instagram to confirm the new release date, sharing a short clip of a car speeding away from an explosion with the new date written over it.

"Finally!!! Blessed and grateful," the 53-year-old star captioned the post.

Meanwhile, his co-star Ludacris, who plays Tej Parker, added in the comments: '‘We Just Gettin Started (sic).'