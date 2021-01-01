Ken Jeong donates $50,000 to Atlanta shooting victims' families

Actor Ken Jeong has donated $50,000 (£36,000) to the families of five of the people killed in the Atlanta shootings earlier this month.

The shootings took place at multiple massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs - killing eight people in total, six of them were of Asian descent.

A 21-year-old white man has since been charged with eight counts of murder, and an aggravated assault charge.

Following the tragedy, numerous GoFundMe pages were set up for the families of the victims, with The Masked Singer judge Jeong donating five $10,000 (£7,200) amounts to the campaigns for the families of Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Xiaojie Tan and Yong Yue.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels and Daoyou Feng were also killed in the shootings.

Jeong, whose parents migrated from South Korea to the U.S., also posted on his Twitter account about the fundraising campaigns, as well as sharing a video featuring himself alongside other Asian-American actors including Lou Diamond Phillips calling for an end to anti-Asian racism.

“Stop the pandemic of hate,” The Hangover star said in the video.