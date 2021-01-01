Emerald Fennell to write DC superhero movie Zatanna

Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman writer and director Emerald Fennell has signed on to write the screenplay for upcoming DC movie Zatanna.

The British actress, who is best known for portraying Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown, made her feature directing and writing debut with the revenge thriller, starring Carey Mulligan, and has made a splash this awards season, with the film achieving five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, among many other nominations and wins from other prize-giving organisations.

On Monday, the day after she won the Best Original Screenplay prize at the Writers Guild of America Awards, it was announced via Variety that she will write Zatanna, the next female-fronted standalone DC movie after Wonder Woman 1984.

Zatanna, created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson in 1964, is a stage magician and an actual magician, like her father. She is a master of illusions who can manipulate reality, is known for her involvement with the Justice League, and considered one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC universe.

The movie will mark Zatanna's first appearance in the DC Extended Universe franchise, although she was previously portrayed by Serinda Swan in the TV show Smallville. It has not yet been announced who will play Zatanna in the movie.

The film will be produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot company and is set to have a release in cinemas.

In addition to The Crown, Fennell's acting credits include Call the Midwife, Anna Karenina, and The Danish Girl, while she also served as the showrunner on season two of Killing Eve.