Seth Rogen joins Michelle Williams in Steven Spielberg's next movie

Seth Rogen is set to reunite with Michelle Williams for Steven Spielberg's next movie.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Oscar nominee Williams was in talks to play a role inspired by Spielberg's mother in a film loosely based on the director's childhood in Arizona, and now the rest of the ensemble cast is being assembled.

Confirming Deadline's casting news, representatives for Spielberg's company Amblin Entertainment wrote on Twitter, "Seth Rogen is joining the cast of the next Steven Spielberg film following this December's WEST SIDE STORY. Rogen joins the project along with Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams."

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler reacted to the post by joking, "I really thought seth was joining us in west side story somehow for a second," to which Rogen confirmed he'd also read Amblin's tweet that way.

She continued by congratulating him on the new job and insisting he would have been a good Riff in her upcoming musical remake, and he responded, "Thanks! I can't sing or dance and have trouble talking too."

The untitled semi-autobiographical film will serve as a reunion for Rogen and Williams, who previously starred alongside each other in the 2011 drama Take This Waltz. Sources tell Deadline that the Knocked Up star will play young Spielberg's favourite uncle.

Spielberg is co-writing the script with his frequent collaborator Tony Kushner and they'll both serve as producers alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger. The film will start shooting this summer ahead of a 2022 release date.

West Side Story was originally due to be released in December last year but it was postponed until December 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new date coincides with the 60th anniversary of the release of the original 1961 film.