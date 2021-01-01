NEWS The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is most-watched series premiere on Disney+ Newsdesk Share with :





The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has broken Disney+ records to become the streaming service's most-watched series premiere.



The Marvel spin-off, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, debuted on Friday and drew more viewers over the weekend than hits WandaVision and the two seasons of The Mandalorian.



The site's bosses have not released specific viewing figures, but confirm The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's premiere is bigger than that of WandaVision, which wrapped its first season earlier this month.



Disney bosses have more Marvel TV content planned for the streaming service - Loki will drop in June, while Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are expected to debut in late 2021 and 2022, respectively.



Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told GQ Hype recently that he thought the series was Marvel's most relevant show yet.



"Look, you can't do a show that explores the title of Captain America without touching on some of the stuff we have seen on the news. In fact, I would argue this is Marvel's most relevant show yet," he said. "A Black Captain America is an incredibly powerful symbol, for all those reasons we were discussing, but also he was the right man from a character standpoint (to) take the shield, regardless of race.



"Bucky wouldn't be emotionally intelligent enough or mentally stable enough to be able to handle such huge shoes. His moral compass is somewhat questionable too."



Mackie's character, Sam Wilson/The Falcon, was handed Captain America's shield by Steve Rogers at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame.